UBS Group AG Has $6.17 Million Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 567,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,723 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 726,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.88 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.