Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). Cardlytics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $427,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,608 shares in the company, valued at $19,737,362.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $505,443.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 83,723 shares worth $6,151,261. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

