Duncan J. Mcnabb Sells 1,500 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $663,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.75. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.