Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

SWBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.05. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,299 shares of company stock worth $358,959 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 205,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

