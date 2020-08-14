Raymond James & Associates Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,038 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $399,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,915 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,082,000 after buying an additional 270,731 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,259,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

