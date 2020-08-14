Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) to “Buy”

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWM. TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

NYSE:SWM opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.30. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

