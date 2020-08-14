Raymond James & Associates Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Enviva Partners worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVA. Citigroup cut their price target on Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:EVA opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enviva Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

