Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 256,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $28,231,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $10,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,265 shares of company stock worth $5,975,836. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 2.34. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

