CIBC Raises Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Price Target to $18.00

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.