CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CNB Financial stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.97. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 29.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in CNB Financial by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CNB Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

