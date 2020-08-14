Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,651.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

NYSE UBER opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

