Profund Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

