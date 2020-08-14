Comerica Bank Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of American States Water worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in American States Water by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at $705,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.