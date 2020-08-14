Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,250 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

NYSE WLK opened at $60.72 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.