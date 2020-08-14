Raymond James & Associates Has $2.64 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 223,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 59.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 75,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $141.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.28. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $153.02.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

