Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $25.16 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

