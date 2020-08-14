Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,100 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 54.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP opened at $88.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.40.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.