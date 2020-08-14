Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 463,777 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 137,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities cut Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $53,443.35. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

