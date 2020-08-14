Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.14. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Shares of RTLR opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.70. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 31.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.