JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of CRH opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $40.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CRH by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CRH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

