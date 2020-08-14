Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.14. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 370,165 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMP. Dawson James raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.