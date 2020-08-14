Insider Buying: Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Director Purchases C$130,000.00 in Stock

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Director Richard Peter Clark purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,689,799 shares in the company, valued at C$5,558,695.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. Orca Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.66.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Orca Gold

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

