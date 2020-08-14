BMO Capital Markets Increases American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $38.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research raised American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

American Public Education stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $461.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.75. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $544,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 40,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,485 shares of company stock worth $2,068,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $4,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $2,943,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in American Public Education by 582.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in American Public Education by 17.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

