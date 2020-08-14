Insider Buying: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Purchases $262,350.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Gregory D. Wasson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OPRX opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $256.09 million, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $41,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

