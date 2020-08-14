Michael N. Mears Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SRE stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 93.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.