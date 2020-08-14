Brokerages Anticipate Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.