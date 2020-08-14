Bo Hans Olof Landin Sells 7,027 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,084.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.