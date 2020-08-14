$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on APPF. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $160.81 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.99 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $2,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,376 shares of company stock worth $19,505,262. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

