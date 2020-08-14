Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $44,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,611 shares of company stock worth $4,735,402 in the last 90 days. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,082,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,465,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,354,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 66,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

