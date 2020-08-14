Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,685 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total transaction of $388,561.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ANET opened at $216.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average is $215.67. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

