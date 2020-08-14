Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,685 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total transaction of $388,561.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ANET opened at $216.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average is $215.67. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.59.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
