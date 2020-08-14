FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FormFactor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FormFactor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FormFactor by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 343,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

