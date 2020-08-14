Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $132,000 in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.37.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

