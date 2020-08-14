Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $143,000 in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Surface Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 38.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,424 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SURF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Surface Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $166.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.44.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

