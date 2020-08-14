Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 25.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,725,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 375,909 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Welbilt by 114.2% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 533,600 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

