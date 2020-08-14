Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 607,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $194,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 756.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.28. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.