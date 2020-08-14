Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 12,965 Shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of IVERIC bio worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 140.5% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,607,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 938,782 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,377,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 387,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $4.40 on Friday. IVERIC bio Inc has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.04.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

