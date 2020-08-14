Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFWM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Foundation by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 41.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.63 on Friday. First Foundation Inc has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $753.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

