Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $191,000 in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 580,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,797,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

NYSE:RPT opened at $6.60 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.