Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $191,000 in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 580,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,797,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $177,000.
NYSE:RPT opened at $6.60 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.
RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.
