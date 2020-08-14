Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCII. Wolfe Research began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

