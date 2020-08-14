10,927 Shares in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Momo by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Momo stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

