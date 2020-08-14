Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

