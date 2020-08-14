Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

