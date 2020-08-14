ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myokardia alerts:

MYOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

In related news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MYOK stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.