Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 103,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,250,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

