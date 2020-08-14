Profund Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Saia by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saia by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.69.

SAIA stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. Saia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $136.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

