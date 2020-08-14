Profund Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG opened at $106.96 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.