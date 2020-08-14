ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 262.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

WHR opened at $178.58 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.