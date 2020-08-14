ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

