ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 118,891 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,891 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

United Continental stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

