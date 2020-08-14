E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,374,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

ETFC opened at $54.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)

